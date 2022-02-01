Staying safe on the roads during the 2022 Groundhog Day winter storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the 2022 Groundhog Day winter storm makes its way to the Wabash Valley, Indiana State Troopers are reminding you what you need to do to prepare yourself for difficult driving conditions. But even more so, they're emphasizing the importance of staying home in this type of weather.
"The last thing we want we want our troopers doing is working any fatal accidents that can be avoided by people staying home and making sure people are driving appropriately for the conditions," Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, said.
Sgt. Ames says the incoming winter storm is going to have a major impact on all of our roadways.
"We tend to see a lot of slide-offs," he said. "The reason why we see slide-offs, especially on the interstate, is people are traveling way too fast for the road conditions. A lot of time when we get up to the motorists they say, 'I just don't understand what happened.' It's pretty self-explanatory, you are traveling too fast for road conditions."
He says there are several things you need to remember when driving in dangerous conditions. This includes leaving extra space between you and the person in front of you, allowing extra time to get to your destination, keeping an emergency bag of food, water, and blankets in your car, and most importantly slowing down your speed.
"Unfortunately when we start getting in that wintry mix, sometimes, a lot of times that wintery mix will turn into black ice, and drivers don't realize until all of a sudden they start to skid off and can't control their vehicle at that time. You never know when you are going to come across that so you need to reduce your speed so that way you can react appropriately."
But, above all else, Indiana State Troopers say the best way to avoid problems like these on the road, is staying home.
"If you don't have to be on the road, stay inside where it's nice and dry, and nice and warm," Sgt. Ames said. "But if you do have to get on the road, drive with caution, make sure you are paying attention to what is going on around you, and make sure you are driving at a reduced speed."
