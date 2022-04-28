Staying safe during turkey hunting season

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana (WTHI)- Turkey hunting season officially began April 27th and will last until May 15th.
Hunters can choose from a variety of public properties to hunt at. If hunters would like to hunt somewhere privately owned they must ask the property owner for permission.
Hunters are limited to killing one male bird. After the bird is killed it is required to check it in on the Indiana Department of Natural resources website.
Indiana conservation officer, Cole Hollingsworth, says having a plan of action before you head out the door is key.
"Make sure we file a plan with somebody maybe a significant other, a loved, one or family member. Tell them where we're going, what time we expect to be back, and who to contact in the event that we don't come back in time" shares Hollingsworth.
The Indiana DNR says a few turkey hunters get injured each year. To avoid this from happening to you - you should avoid wearing red, white, blue or black because these are the colors of a wild turkey gobbler.
Instead, wear hunter orange so you can stand out and other people can see you clearer.
Knowing gun safety is crucial in avoiding accidents. First, make sure your shotgun is unloaded as you carry it from your vehicle to the location. Your gun should always be pointed in a safe direction and you should be aware of your surroundings. Also make sure to keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot.
"Another important part is make sure you identify your target and know what's beyond that target. This year inevitably we have a lot of hunting accidents during turkey season where people misidentify their target and don't know what's beyond that target so that's another thing to keep in mind."
If you notice a safety violation you should immediately report it at 1-800-TIP-IDNR.