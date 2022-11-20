Staying healthy this Thanksgiving with the Illinois Department of Health

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Many states are bracing for an increased spread of respiratory viruses this holiday season. Now, the Illinois Department of Health wants to remind you of some safety tips going into Thanksgiving day.
Right now, health experts are looking out for these three illnesses. These include Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Influenza, and COVID-19.
They say one of the best ways to prevent the spread is good hygiene. This includes washing your hands more frequently and always covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing.
It's also important to clean and disinfect surfaces at home, work, and school.
And, always stay home if you are sick.
They say to get tested before holiday gatherings, especially if one of your family members is at risk for severe disease.
Finally, health experts are encouraging you to be up to date on both the COVID-19 boosters and the flu shot.