Statue of fallen Terre Haute Police Detective will be unveiled at weekend Jeep Junkies event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The statue to honor a fallen Terre Haute Police Department detective will be unveiled this weekend.

The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies will host its annual Run to Remember on Sunday.

During the Jeep Junkies event, the Terre Haute Police Department will unveil a statue to honor Detective Greg Ferency.

Ferency, a 30-year veteran of the department, was killed in the line of duty in July 2021.

To honor Ferency, local sculptor Bill Wolfe was asked to create a statue to honor him.

Ferency's statue will be unveiled at the Terre Haute Police Department headquarters on 7th Street. It'll happen around 1 p.m.

The Jeep Junkies event, "A Run to Remember," will happen the same day. The drive will take the group along fallen officers' memorial lanes in Terre Haute.

The money the event raises will go to the Terre Haute Police Memorial Fund.