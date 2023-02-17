Statewide rule requires security protocols for courthouses, some counties haven't submitted plans

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Under a relatively new rule, Indiana counties are continually improving and documenting security plans at their courthouses, but not all local counties have submitted their protocols.
Under Indiana Courts Administrative Rule 19, each county must have a court security committee to develop and implement a court security plan - effective January 2020. The plans should meet the Indiana Courthouse Security Minimum Standards unanimously adopted by the Judicial Conference of Indiana and should be submitted every two years. The details cover everything from the presence of officers and building access to cameras and alarm systems.
Magistrate Jason Reyome of the Marion County Superior Court serves as chair of the Judicial Conference Court Security Committee. He explained the rule's requirements aim to keep all Hoosiers safe, regardless of their role in the justice system.
"If witnesses are afraid to come to court, lawyers are afraid to come to court, the media is afraid to come to court, then people aren't going to come to court, and it defeats what we are trying to accomplish with the very diligent public servants we have, the attorneys that we have, and the people that rely on our justice system," said Reyome.
According to a spokesperson for the Indiana Supreme Court, Vigo, Sullivan, and Knox counties have filed plans while Parke, Vermillion, Greene, Daviess, Clay, and Martin counties have not.
Each plan is individualized, as opposed to a one-size-fits-all approach. Reyome told WTHI-TV local representatives are best served to create the plans because they know their communities' needs first-hand. Reyome said each county has its own building layouts, officer availability, and funding challenges. Those issues can be amplified in smaller, more rural counties - like many of those in the Wabash Valley.
Security is the top priority of the Indiana Judicial Conference Strategic Plan for the Next Decade. The guiding document states almost every judicial officer in the state could attest to at least one incident of violence or viable threat of violence directed toward that judicial officer or a close colleague.
Reymone said he wasn't aware of specific threats or issues, but hoped the requirements are a proactive approach rather than a reactive one, "We do hear about things that happen around the world, across the country that happen. I think this is one of those scenarios that we didn't want to wait until something terrible happened to start acting."
The Judicial Conference court Security Committee is available to help counties with their plans. There are also grants available to help improve security.
At this time, there are no penalties for non-compliance with Rule 19.