Statements on President Zelensky’s Address to Congress

WASHINGTON (WTHI) -- Senator Mike Braun issued the following statement after attending President Zelensky of Ukraine’s address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress.
"Today we heard from President Zelensky about his people's fight for their freedom, and the U.S. must continue to help them repel the Russian invaders with lethal defensive aid and economic sanctions that cripple Russia’s ability to fund this war and isolate them from the world economy. United States and NATO military leaders must be reminded to take every precaution to avoid escalations that will result in war with Russia and American soldiers being put in harm’s way.”
Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) who served 23 years in the Reserve Forces, issued the following statement after attending Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s virtual address to Congress:
“Our country and the world remain in awe of the bravery of the Ukrainian people who are so effectively defending their homeland and their freedom and, with the fearless leadership of President Zelenskyy, are continuing to repel Putin’s forces against overwhelming odds. One thing remains clear: Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and inexcusable war of choice is succeeding in one thing—uniting the free world against Putin’s inhumanity and cruelty and in support of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty, its people and its right to self-governance.
“I was proud that last week Congress joined in a bipartisan manner to send nearly $14 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to the country, and I’m glad President Biden signed that aid into law yesterday. The United States is dedicated to supporting Ukraine and is leading the free world in isolating and punishing Russia for starting this war and ensuring we supply Ukraine with the resources and weapons they need to be able to beat back Putin’s violent invasion.”