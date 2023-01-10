State-wide 5k encourages Hoosiers to get outdoors this spring

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is partnering with the Michigan DNR to put on a special event inspired by famous painter Bob Ross.
The Happy Little Trees Virtual 5K is all about running, walking anywhere at any pace.
The event supports Indiana State Parks to keep forests healthy and to plant more "happy little trees."
Participants will get a free t-shirt and a finisher's medal.
People can take part in the 5K any time from Earth day, April 22, to Arbor day, April 28.
You can sign up by the March 1 deadline here.