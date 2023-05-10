State trooper rescues injured bald eagle in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An injured bald eagle is recovering thanks to a local police officer.
On Tuesday, Indiana State Police trooper Mike Laney came across the injured bird while he was patrolling along State Road 63 in Vermillion County.
Laney carefully put the eagle in his patrol car and drove it to a veterinarian for treatment.
Vermillion: Today, M/Trp Mike Laney was patrolling on SR 63 when he came across an injured bald eagle. M/Trp Laney carefully placed the injured eagle into his patrol car & transported it to a local veterinarian. Hopefully, the eagle will be soaring again soon! pic.twitter.com/qSFXKMTvnX— Sgt. Matt Ames (@ISPPutnamville) May 9, 2023