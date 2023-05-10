 Skip to main content
State trooper rescues injured bald eagle in Vermillion County

Credit: Indiana State Police

 By Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An injured bald eagle is recovering thanks to a local police officer.

On Tuesday, Indiana State Police trooper Mike Laney came across the injured bird while he was patrolling along State Road 63 in Vermillion County.

Laney carefully put the eagle in his patrol car and drove it to a veterinarian for treatment.

