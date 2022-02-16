State trooper okay after crash during Terre Haute chase - suspect still on the loose

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana State Police trooper is okay after a crash.
Now a suspect is still on the loose.
It happened Wednesday night in Terre Haute on 3rd and Ohio.
According to Indiana State Police, four officers were chasing a stolen vehicle.
When they went through the intersection, another vehicle hit a state trooper's car. That state trooper is okay and so is the driver of the other vehicle.
Vigo County sheriff's deputies are still looking for the suspected driver of the stolen car.