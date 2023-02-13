State support for students in poverty is rapidly declining, Indiana lawmakers are trying to change that

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State money used to help educate at risk students in Indiana is on a steady decline.
It is called the Complexity Index Fund.
On Monday, the Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees learned more about this issue through a special presentation given by the Indiana Urban Schools Association.
It explained how this directly effects rural and high poverty schools in the state.
State support for students in poverty has gone down 39% since 2015.
The amount given to schools has decreased from $1.4 billion to $700 million.
Officials say a change in a certification process is to blame.
Dr. David Marcotte is the Executive Director of the Indiana Urban Schools Association.
He says this decline is because thousands of students are going unreported.
Here's why:
In 2015 Indiana changed the "direct certification process" from free and reduced lunch forms to SNAP and TANF enrollments.
Dr. Marcotte says the self-reporting process has caused the decrease.
Here's what the association is pushing for:
- Increases in state money for schools to be equal across the board.
- To fully fund special education programs and English language learning classes. Right now, money from the Complexity Index is being used to help support both.
- Finally, a total revamp of the direct certification process.
Vigo County School Corporation Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz explains why this is so important.
"We're still lacking that Complexity Index and spending that money in places where it shouldn't be directed. It should be directed to students in poverty. We're having to use that to back-fill other concerns that we have," Dr. Balitewicz said.
An interesting thing to note...
Indiana and Illinois are the only two states in the country that fund the complexity index through SNAP and TANF benefits.
The majority of states pay for it through free and reduced lunch forms. Dr. Marcotte is working with Indiana lawmakers to change that.
Also at Monday's board meeting, another discussion about bullying in Vigo County schools. This time at Otter Creek Middle School. Dr. Balitewicz says the incident was reported, and they are handling it.
He encourages more students to report anything that happens to them.
In other agenda items, the Vigo County School Corporation added a new temporary communications director.
In the past, the full-time role was filled by Bill Riley -- who left at the beginning of 2022.
Both Katelyn Liebermann and Teresa Stuckey served as interim directors after his departure.
Now, Katie Shane will fill the role. She will work 30 hours a week for a rate of $40 an hour. The role does not come with benefits. She will assist in finding a new permanent or interim director during her time.
The next meeting is Monday, Feb. 27.