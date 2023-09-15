State Senator Jon Ford says he is stepping down from office next month - what happens next?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana State Senator representing Terre Haute says he will step down.
On Friday, News 10 received a statement saying Senator Jon Ford, a Republican from Terre Haute, would resign from the Indiana Senate effective October 16.
In a written statement from Ford's office, the reason he is stepping down is "to pursue new professional endeavors."
Ford has been in the state Senate since 2014.
"I am thankful for the people of Vigo, Clay and Sullivan counties for trusting me in casting important votes on their behalf for nearly a decade. Through my time in public service, I have met numerous people who aim to make the Wabash Valley and Indiana a better place to raise a family," Ford said in the written statement.
News 10's Rondrell Moore asked Ford why he is stepping down now, "Looking back at what I've been able to achieve in the community, I really thought I'd taken it as far as I could go. It's time for someone else to step in. And there's my family. It was a good time for me and my family to make this change," Ford said. "What most people forget is being a state senator is a part-time job. And so it kind of holds you back from achieving your professional goals."
What happens next?
Ford was elected to the state legislature in 2014. He was most recently re-elected in 2022 - when he ran unopposed".
Ford is stepping down with over two years left on his current term. The Republican party will fill his empty seat with a caucus.
The caucus would happen within 30 days after Ford's official resignation. Ford says that the date will be October 16.
On the day of the caucus, precinct chair-people will vote for Ford's replacement.
Those chair-people will come from Senate District 38. That includes Vigo and Clay Counties and a portion of Sullivan County.