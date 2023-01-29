State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state.
Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served.
State Representative, Tonya Pfaff, hopes to put this program in place in all 92 Indiana counties.
"It doesn't make sense that if you walk over this imaginary county line, all of a sudden we can't find you. I think it's so important that if we can help hoosiers in any way, we should," said Representative Pfaff.
The bill is still in the approval process at the veteran's committee.