Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ICY SURFACES ARE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING...

A light wintry mix of precipitation will spread across central
Indiana beginning late this evening and continuing through early
Monday. Despite precipitation amounts under a tenth of an
inch...areas of freezing drizzle will mix with light freezing rain
and snow to create icy spots on area roadways...bridges and
overpasses late tonight and Monday morning as temperatures fall
back into the upper 20s and lower 30s across much of central
Indiana.

This will impact the Monday morning commute. Motorists should use
caution and allow for extra time to reach their destinations late
tonight and Monday morning.

State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state.

Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served.

State Representative, Tonya Pfaff, hopes to put this program in place in all 92 Indiana counties. 

"It doesn't make sense that if you walk over this imaginary county line, all of a sudden we can't find you. I think it's so important that if we can help hoosiers in any way, we should," said Representative Pfaff.

The bill is still in the approval process at the veteran's committee.

