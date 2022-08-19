 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Representative speaks to News 10 after Facebook post draws criticism

  • Updated
  • 0
Lucas at CANDLES

(L to R): Trent Andrews, CANDLES staff; Troy Fears, CANDLES Executive Director, IN State Rep. Jim Lucas; Gwen Montgomery, CANDLES Staff; Catie Hann (Credit: CANDLES)

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana State Representative is speaking up after one of his Facebook posts drew widespread criticism.

State Representative Jim Lucas said he shared a quote attributed to the Nazi party.

Lucas said the quote explained how easy it is for evil to grow.

Jim Lucas quote

The post was condemned by Lucas's political opponent and the CANDLES Holocaust Museum.

Lucas visited the museum on Thursday. He said many people, including CANDLES, misunderstood the intention of the quote.

"I certainly gained a better understanding of what they (CANDLES) have to offer and the story they have to tell. And I believe they gained a better understanding through their press release of what my intentions were," Lucas said.

Lucas says his visit helped him better understand the importance of Holocaust education.

We spoke with Troy Fears, the executive director of the CANDLES Museum, on Thursday. He said that Lucas did not apologize for posting the quote.

Recommended for you