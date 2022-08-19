State Representative speaks to News 10 after Facebook post draws criticism

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana State Representative is speaking up after one of his Facebook posts drew widespread criticism.

State Representative Jim Lucas said he shared a quote attributed to the Nazi party.

Lucas said the quote explained how easy it is for evil to grow.

The post was condemned by Lucas's political opponent and the CANDLES Holocaust Museum.

Lucas visited the museum on Thursday. He said many people, including CANDLES, misunderstood the intention of the quote.

"I certainly gained a better understanding of what they (CANDLES) have to offer and the story they have to tell. And I believe they gained a better understanding through their press release of what my intentions were," Lucas said.

Lucas says his visit helped him better understand the importance of Holocaust education.

We spoke with Troy Fears, the executive director of the CANDLES Museum, on Thursday. He said that Lucas did not apologize for posting the quote.