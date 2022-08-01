State police launch investigation involving alleged wrongdoing by a Terre Haute Police officer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway involving the alleged wrongdoing by a Terre Haute police officer.
The Vigo County prosecutor's office confirmed to News 10 a complaint was filed against Patrolman Trevor Singer.
The prosecutor's office referred the matter to the Indiana State Police for investigation. This is a step taken to avoid any possible conflict of interest.
Police Chief Shawn Keen says the department received a complaint alleging criminal conduct by an off-duty officer. The nature of the complaint is unclear at this time.
So far, there have been no criminal charges filed.
Under department policy, Singer was placed on immediate relief of duty pending the outcome of an investigation.
We will continue to follow this developing story.