State officials warn of Indy 500 scams ahead of big race

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Fans of the Indy 500 are revving their engines, ready for the races.
Before you speed into the fun, the Indiana attorney general's office wants to warn Hoosiers to keep an eye out for scammers.
That may look like bogus tickets online, parking spots and reservations.
The attorney general office offers a few safety tips:
- Buy directly from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway when possible
- Know the refund policy before buying
- If that information is not clear, do not buy from them
- Call your hotel before your trip to let them know your on your way
- If it seems too good to be true, it probably is
If you think you have been scammed, contact the attorney general's office. You can do that here.