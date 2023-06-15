State officials search for information after Wednesday fire in Brazil appeared to be arson

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - State officials are searching for information after a Wednesday morning fire in Brazil.
According to the Indiana State Fire Marshal, crews responded to the 400 block of North Forest Avenue around 9:15.
Investigators say the fire appears to have started overnight. They said they found evidence of a break-in before the fire happened.
No one was hurt in the blaze.
Investigators are searching for witnesses or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity.
If you have any information, you can call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 800-382-4628. You can stay anonymous. Officials said you may receive a reward if your tip leads to an arrest and a conviction.