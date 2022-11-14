State officials investigate Vincennes apartment arson

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is asking for community help as they investigate a Vincennes apartment fire.
The fire happened around 11:30 Friday night at an apartment in the 1300 block of North 4th Street.
Investigators say witnesses saw a White male enter the apartment, set fire to several things and then take off.
The person accused of setting the fire may have been outside the apartment earlier in the day.
Nobody was hurt, and only the one apartment was damaged.
If you have any information on the fire, call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 800-382-4628. You can provide tips anonymously.