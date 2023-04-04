State of Indiana sets up one-stop for Sullivan tornado victims needing help

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Covington to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White and lower Wabash will continue into next
week. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

A secondary crest on the Wabash is near Terre Haute late Tuesday
morning. The White River has crest, but a secondary crest is
forecast for the weekend.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday evening may prolong
flooding along the Wabash River and lower White and reintroduce
minor flooding at a couple locations on the lower White and East
Fork White. Those with interests along these rivers should monitor
forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 17.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45
mph expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds are expected outside of
thunderstorms, and highest of these winds are expected in the
late morning into the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

State of Indiana sets up one-stop for Sullivan tornado victims needing help

  • Updated
Sky Drone 10 in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana will have one-stop government service help sites.

Several state agencies will be available to help tornado victims. Locally, people can go to Sullivan city hall.

The hours are Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and then again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

At the event you'll find:

  • Indiana Department of Homeland Security 
    • Recovery resources and information 
  • Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) 
    • Reproduction of identification, permits, title replacement, registrations, and license plates.
  • Indiana Department of Insurance (IDOI)
    • Interpretation of insurance policies, information on lost or damaged policies, obtaining copies of insurance policies, and car insurance assistance.
  • Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD)
    • Apply for state unemployment benefits; Information on services available through the WorkOne offices.
  • Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) 
    • Replace Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit cards, Health coverage application assistance.
  • Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA)                
    • Emergency hotel vouchers and short-term rental assistance for persons in need of immediate housing. 
  • Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) 
    • Replacement of vital records (birth and death certificates), WIC assistance, and referrals for health services.

