State of Indiana sets up one-stop for Sullivan tornado victims needing help

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana will have one-stop government service help sites.
Several state agencies will be available to help tornado victims. Locally, people can go to Sullivan city hall.
The hours are Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and then again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
At the event you'll find:
- Indiana Department of Homeland Security
- Recovery resources and information
- Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV)
- Reproduction of identification, permits, title replacement, registrations, and license plates.
- Indiana Department of Insurance (IDOI)
- Interpretation of insurance policies, information on lost or damaged policies, obtaining copies of insurance policies, and car insurance assistance.
- Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD)
- Apply for state unemployment benefits; Information on services available through the WorkOne offices.
- Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA)
- Replace Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit cards, Health coverage application assistance.
- Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA)
- Emergency hotel vouchers and short-term rental assistance for persons in need of immediate housing.
- Indiana Department of Health (IDOH)
- Replacement of vital records (birth and death certificates), WIC assistance, and referrals for health services.