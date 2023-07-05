State of Indiana has its first state comptroller

State Auditor Tera Klutz officially became Indiana's first State Comptroller on July 1.
The name change stems from House Enrolled Act 1001-2023, which allows the state auditor to be known as the state comptroller to better align with the responsibilities of the office.
HEA 1001, authored by State Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, and sponsored by Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, includes:
The auditor of state shall also be known as the state comptroller. After June 30, the auditor of state's office shall use the title "state comptroller" in conducting state business, in all contracts, on business cards, on stationery, and with other means of communication as necessary. The change in title under this subsection does not invalidate any documents or transactions conducted in the name of the auditor of state.
The new law does not change Indiana's constitution, which creates the position, title and requirements to be elected auditor of atate. Indiana now joins the list of 19 other states who refer to their chief financial officer as the state comptroller or controller.