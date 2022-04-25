State of Illinois looking for artistic talent

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage high school artistic talent in the nation and Illinois' 15th Congressional District.
It is sponsored by the members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The winner will have their work displayed in the U.S. Capitol Complex for an entire year.
The winner will receive two, round-trip airline tickets and $500 for travel expenses to attend the National Exhibition Reception in Washington, D.C. this summer.
The winning artwork will be featured on House.gov's Congressional Art Competition page.
All artwork and required forms can be delivered to one of the district offices on Monday, May 2.
Click here for the guidelines and release forms.