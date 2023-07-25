State of Illinois expands air quality alert messaging statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Department of Public Health have established new Illinois-specific guidelines for issuing air quality messages.
The Illinois EPA is incorporating all 14 sectors where air quality is forecasted in Illinois into the Air Pollution Action Day program. This change will expand the existing program beyond the Chicago Metropolitan Area. These air quality messages are a call to action for residents to protect their health and for residents and businesses to reduce local contribution to air pollution.
Beyond air quality forecasts, several regions throughout the United States have “Action Day” programs, which are typically called when the AQI registers in the unhealthy ranges. An Air Pollution Action Day will be issued the afternoon before and will run from issuance through the duration of the next calendar day. Conditions that will trigger an Air Pollution Action Day are:
Air quality is forecasted to be at or above the Orange or “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category of the AQI for two or more consecutive days for the Chicago Metropolitan Area (Cook and surrounding counties); OR
Air quality is forecasted to be at or above the Orange or “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category on the AQI Statewide or in a majority of Illinois sectors.
When Illinois EPA issues a special air quality statement, such as an Air Pollution Action Day or an Air Quality Alert, it is provided to the National Weather Service for distribution through their channels, which includes news meteorologists, weather apps, etc.
"In recent weeks, as a result of wildfire smoke in the region, Illinois has experienced air quality conditions at levels we have not seen in recent decades,” said Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim. “In anticipation of future such events, we want to ensure residents take precautions to protect their health and limit exposure when air quality conditions deteriorate."
Residents are encouraged to subscribe to Free air quality forecasts and alerts through the EnviroFlash program and to monitor daily and hourly air quality conditions at airnow.gov. They can also download the Free AIRNow App for iPhone and Android phones: iPhone App | Android App.
Those most at risk due to elevated air pollution, including particle pollution and ground-level ozone, are people with respiratory or pulmonary disorders, as well as children and adults who are active outdoors. Sensitive individuals should follow their doctor’s advice.
Some symptoms to look out for include wheezing, coughing, a fast heartbeat, tiredness, chest pain and shortness of breath. If symptoms worsen, call your physician or 911.