State health officials share results of air quality tests at Terre Haute South, here's what the report says

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is responding after a "concerned citizen" requested state health officials to inspect the air quality at Terre Haute South.
A letter from the Indiana State Department of Health to Superintendent Chris Himsel shared the results of that test. The letter said the state did not find any issues with mold in the school - but there were other concerns.
State health officials said there were "deficiencies" during the inspection. They include:
- 410 IAC 33-4-2 states "carbon dioxide concentrations in the breathing zone shall never exceed 700 ppm over the outdoor concentration"; Classrooms 120, 127, 155, 162, 312, and 405 were above the suggested limit of 1101 ppm and in violation of this section. The highest carbon dioxide concentration was measured in classroom 405 at 2084 ppm. Please inspect the HVAC system and make repairs if needed. Ensure there is an adequate amount of fresh air being brought into the classrooms during occupancy. Although this is an older building with limitations, we suggest the school look into updating their HVAC system when it is feasible to ensure they are meeting the requirements of the 410 IAC 33-4-2 rule.
- 410 IAC 33-4-4 Sec. 4 (b) states: "where provided air-conditioning systems shall be capable of providing and shall be operated to maintain a temperature not to exceed seventy-eight (78) degrees Fahrenheit and sixty- five percent (65%) relative humidity during periods of student's occupancy". With the exception to classrooms 127, 213, and 312, relative humidity levels inside the classrooms were above 65%. Relative humidity at the levels measured can promote mold and bacteria growth in classrooms and therefore should be closely monitored. We understand it can be difficult at times maintaining a balance between temperature, relative humidity and the amount of fresh air being brought into the building, especially during hot/humid outdoor conditions. However, we urge the school to take the necessary steps in lowering the humidity levels when they exceed 65% and ensure the HVAC system is operating within its specifications.
- 410 IAC 33-1 requires schools to designate an individual as their Indoor Air Coordinator and states "The IAQ Coordinator's contact information shall also be published: 1) on the school website and 2) in the school handbook" The school needs to designate an Indoor Air Coordinator and have their contact information on the school's website and in the student handbook.
- 410 IAC 33 requires schools to have written policies for Vehicle Idling, Animals in Classrooms, and Chemical Management. The school needs to have these policies in place.
- 410 IAC 33-5 a) states "Schools shall establish and maintain a written procedure for routine maintenance of HVAC systems. This procedure shall include but is not limited to the following items: 1) A schedule for inspecting the HVAC system including an annual inspection 2) Ensuring that all supply and return air pathways in the ventilation system are unobstructed and perform as required 3) A schedule for cleaning the HVAC coils annually at a minimum 4) A schedule for inspecting and changing filters. 410 IAC 33-5 b) states "Schools shall establish and maintain written maintenance logs covering cleaning and filter changes of the HVAC systems for a minimum of three (3) years.
- There was a stained ceiling tile in Classroom 162. Please conduct a thorough inspection above the drop ceiling for leaks. We suggest you remove and replace any stained tile.
See the full letter below.
The Vigo County School Corporation's response
Soon after News 10 obtained the letter from the Indiana Department of Health, the Vigo County School Corporation released a statement.
In the response, school officials said that state officials visited South as the entire state was experiencing extreme heat and poor air quality.
It goes on to say while the state was dealing with extreme heat, school maintenance crews were "already monitoring each building and working with outside HVAC companies to balance indoor air quality."
"Once the concern was brought to our attention we began an internal review, this was done before receiving the state's final report," Himsel said in a written statement. "Our results came back that a damper was not working properly in one wing of the school. Regardless of the state's report, we needed to make that repair. The state's findings were consistent with our team's report, so the matter was resolved before it was an issue."
You can see the full response from the Vigo County School Corporation below.