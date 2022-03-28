State Forensic Science Commission looks to help victims get justice

ILLINOIS (WTHI) -- The Illinois State Police is looking to ensure justice for victims through a new Forensic Science Commission.
The commission met for the first time on Monday.
It will look to improve forensic services in the state.
This includes efforts to reduce backlogs and errors.
With the recent improvement of the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services, it has helped to make the turnaround time more efficient for processing evidence.
Officials add from February 2019 until the end of 2021 backlogs across the division of forensic service decreased significantly.