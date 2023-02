WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The state fire marshal's office is asking for the public's help in investigating a fatal fire.

Brandee Mumma,45, died in an apartment fire on February 17.

This is at the former location for "The Hideaway" tavern. Two adults and a young child managed to escape the fire.

Mumma died from smoke inhalation.

If anyone has information regarding this fire, please call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 800-382-4628. All calls to the hotline are anonymous.