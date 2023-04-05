State directs insurance companies to implement grace period for tornado victims

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Insurance is trying to offer tornado victims a little peace of mind.
The commissioner has directed insurance companies to implement a grace period.
This is for Hoosiers living in impacted storm areas, including Sullivan and Owen Counties.
Policyholders will have an extension of 60 days to make premium payments without the risk of penalties or policy cancellation.
After those 60 days, premium payments have to resume.
The State Department of Insurance asks companies to work out payment plans if needed. Contact your insurance company with any concerns.