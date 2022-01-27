 Skip to main content
State COVID-19 strike team to set up at a Vigo County church next week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana Department of Health Strike Team will be in Vigo County next week.

The Vigo County Health Department says the COVID-19 team from the state will set up at St. Mark United Church of Christ from February 2 to 5. The church is located on 475 S Fruitridge Avenue. 

The team will be at the church each day from noon to 8 P.M.

You will be able to stop in and receive a COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the virus.

The health department says both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. They also say you can get a PCR or rapid test.

No appointment is necessary.

