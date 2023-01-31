State bill would add another judge to Vigo County if passed

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A proposed bill is getting closer to giving Vigo County another court in its judicial system.
If approved, the bill will add a new judge and court to the system sometime in the summer.
News 10 previously talked with the Vigo County prosecutor about this proposed bill.
He shared that the current caseload work is too much for the number of judges.
An additional court would help ease that caseload and speed up the judicial process.
"I think it's highly needed in Vigo County. We need to expedite those core services as quickly as we can to keep people out of our jail and filling those beds. So, and also get them the programming that they need to move forward and have a better, more sustainable life," County Commissioner Chris Switzer said.
Switzer is confident that the new court will soon become a reality for the county.
The Old Jail
Expanding the county's court system is expected to ease the inmate overcrowding problem that led to the old jail closing and the new one being built.
The county commissioners are opening a public discussion on what they should do with the old jail now.
Switzer said the commissioners and council have ideas but are interested in hearing what the community wants to do.
You can make your opinion heard at next week's public input meeting.
That's February 6 from 5 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. at the Vigo County Annex. People will have 3 minutes each to share their thoughts.