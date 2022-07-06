State announces plan to combat Indiana teacher shortage

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant in Indiana aims to improve the educator pipeline for Hoosier schools.
Some local schools are struggling to keep teaching positions filled.
The Indiana Department of Education announced Wednesday it's accepting applications for the attract, prepare, retain grant.
Five million dollars is available to Indiana's schools and community partners. They need to have local plans to attract and retain teachers.
Those plans could involve creating advancement opportunities or recruiting high school students and under-represented populations.