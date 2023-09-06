State and local officials on hand for the groundbreaking of a new $1.5 billion Vigo County facility

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Groundbreaking took place Wednesday morning on a major project set to begin in the Vigo County Industrial Park.
We've been telling you about ENTEK, the company behind this major investment.
ENTEK officially broke ground on its new Vigo County facilities. It's a $1.5 billion facility.
Inside, they plan on making batteries used in electric vehicles. This company is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Vigo County.
ENTEK President Kim Medford said the company looked at locations across the company, but Terre Haute ended up being the perfect fit.
"The red carpet has been rolled out for us," she said. "Everything from the incredible labor opportunities here, the land availability, the team that brought us here. There are so many reasons to be here today."
The new Vigo County facilities will focus on manufacturing battery parts for electric vehicles.
This new facility comes with new jobs too. 640 to be exact.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was at the event Wednesday. He said ENTEK is exactly the type of company he hopes Indiana attracts. He said the state is leaning into car manufacturing. ENTEK will allow the Hoosier state to be a part of the future through electric cars. But, this new manufacturing plant should also bring some jobs back overseas.
"To have the flag," Holcomb said. "Entek's corporate flag planted right here in this field of reality pretty soon for a lot of Hoosiers getting ready to work here pretty soon."
It will take some time for the facilities to be up and running. But, many in attendance say the historical significance of Wednesday's groundbreaking cannot be ignored. Entek's new home will continue Indiana's legacy as a place for industry. It will hopefully begin a new chapter of economic growth for the Wabash Valley.
"Business brings business," Medford said. "Business brings people. It brings employees. It brings investment. It is an incredible thing for communities, so if we can anchor that in here for Terre Haute, then we want to be that anchor."
Entek is expected to launch its new Vigo County operations sometime between 2025 and 2027.