State agencies investigate after dead fish were found in Illinois creek

  • Updated
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - We are learning about a strange situation at an Illinois creek.

Residents near Clear Creek have reported a large amount of dead fish.

The creek flows through Clark and Edgar Counties and into Vigo County in Indiana.

A viewer alerted us to the issue. We sent a crew to parts of the creek and found several dead fish.

We spoke with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It says workers have spent Wednesday and Thursday counting the fish.

The Illinois EPA is also testing the water for a cause.

We'll continue to update you on this story as we learn more.

