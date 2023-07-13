Starting this year, Hoosier parents won't have to front the bill for textbooks - here's how they will be paid for

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Beginning this school year, parents will no longer have to pay textbook fees for their students. This has been a change years in the making.
Indiana was one of just seven states that still placed this financial burden on parents. With this new law, schools will rely on taxpayer dollars to fulfill their needs for curriculum materials instead.
Tonya Pfaff is a state representative mother, and teacher. The latter two roles is why she threw her support behind this new law.
"Charging for textbooks and curriculum materials is an undue hardship for parents," she said. "our constitution says you have the right to a free public education, so why are we charging someone for a book??"
Do you think parents should have to pay for school textbooks?
The State of Indiana has set aside $160 million to cover textbook fees. The Indiana Department of Education calculates about a $162 reimbursement per student.
Schools will receive their annual lump sum payment in December.
Terry Spradlin is the executive director of the Indiana School Boards Association. He said students shouldn't be impacted too much by this change. But, the change could impact the schools' budgets.
"For the districts that spend more than the average reimbursement rate per student," he said. "May need to make different decisions on curriculum materials."
Both agree some kinks need to be worked out. There's the issue of who pays for dual enrollment courses, or if things like field trips will be covered.
"It's just a matter of time to see what other issues emerge that we haven't anticipated," Spradlin said.
But, Pfaff said the overall goal is to alleviate some stress for parents and get kids focused on school.
"We'll give you the curriculum materials," she said. "Now, it's up to the parents to get their kids to school."