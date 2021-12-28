Start the new year on the right foot - with a hike at a state park

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can kick off 2022 on the right foot this year. If you're looking for something to do on Saturday, you can take part in hikes around Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering First Day Hikes at parks, forests, and lakes across the state.
Locally, you can hike at three different state parks. Shades State Park is hosting a hike at 10:30 A.M. Hikers will meet at Hickory Shelter.
Raccoon State Recreation Area is hosting a hike at noon. Participants will meet at the Bluebird Shelter.
Turkey Run State Park is hosting a hike at 2 in the afternoon. Those interested in that hike will meet at Turkey Run Inn.