"Stand with the people who stand with you." EIU professors strike over unfair pay

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTHI)- Professors at Eastern Illinois University are now on strike.
The EIU chapter of University Professionals voted this week to strike after almost a year of failed negotiations between the union and university administration.
Jennifer Stringfellow, president of EIU's UPI chapter, said this is all over the matter of fair pay.
"We're not trying to be greedy. We're just trying to make sure what we get is equitable."
On Thursday, members of the union were in front of the castle, where the offices of the university's president and administration are. The group chanted with signs and played music in the hopes it would grab the attention of university officials.
Since many professors were out fighting for their right to a livable wage, many students were left without an instructor. But, students like Jose Navarret Cooper joined the picket line. He said he's standing with the people who have stood by him.
"I see my professors two to three times a day," he said. "I've seen our administration two times in the two years I've been here. Stand with the people who stand with you."
In a statement, EIU said it is willing to continue negotiations with the union. Officials also said the strike should not affect students' studies. But, Cooper said he feels it will.
He said the university will need three to four people to replace just one instructor in his studies. He feels the disruption is necessary, though. As a special education major, he said the issue of fair pay is personal.
"The professors are doing a lot of work," he said. "if I'm doing a lot of work in the future, then none of it matters."
Cooper said students probably won't return to the classroom unless they are told to by their professors. In the meantime, Stringfellow said professors will be taking a stand for themselves, but also setting an example for their students.
"What kind of role models would we be," she said. "If we gave in to bullying."
