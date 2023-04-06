"Stand with the people who stand with you." EIU professors strike over unfair pay

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River from Montezuma to Mount Carmel.

.Lowland, minor flooding continues along the middle and lower Wabash
River, and rainfall amounts of one to over two inches yesterday
brought renewed flooding or will prolong flooding along the lower
White River and at Seymour on the East Fork White. Minor flooding on
the East Fork White at Seymour will last into the weekend and could
develop at other points on the lower East Fork White. Minor flooding
on the lower White and lower Wabash will last through much of next
week. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Mainly dry conditions are expected for the next several days, which
will allow time for rivers to crest and fall below flood for the
lowest portions of the White and Wabash by next weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Agricultural flooding begins along west
bank across from Water Works, southwest Vigo County and northeast
Crawford County, IL. Low county roads in these areas begin to
flood.  Old Darwin road begins to flood near Darwin, IL, and
northeast Crawford County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Thursday /11:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage
was 16.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"Stand with the people who stand with you." EIU professors strike over unfair pay

  • Updated
  • 0
EIU STRIKE.jpg

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTHI)- Professors at Eastern Illinois University are now on strike.

The EIU chapter of University Professionals voted this week to strike after almost a year of failed negotiations between the union and university administration.

Jennifer Stringfellow, president of EIU's UPI chapter, said this is all over the matter of fair pay.

"We're not trying to be greedy. We're just trying to make sure what we get is equitable."

On Thursday, members of the union were in front of the castle, where the offices of the university's president and administration are. The group chanted with signs and played music in the hopes it would grab the attention of university officials.

Since many professors were out fighting for their right to a livable wage, many students were left without an instructor. But, students like Jose Navarret Cooper joined the picket line. He said he's standing with the people who have stood by him.

"I see my professors two to three times a day," he said. "I've seen our administration two times in the two years I've been here. Stand with the people who stand with you."

In a statement, EIU said it is willing to continue negotiations with the union. Officials also said the strike should not affect students' studies. But, Cooper said he feels it will.

He said the university will need three to four people to replace just one instructor in his studies. He feels the disruption is necessary, though. As a special education major, he said the issue of fair pay is personal.

"The professors are doing a lot of work," he said. "if I'm doing a lot of work in the future, then none of it matters."

Cooper said students probably won't return to the classroom unless they are told to by their professors. In the meantime, Stringfellow said professors will be taking a stand for themselves, but also setting an example for their students.

"What kind of role models would we be," she said. "If we gave in to bullying."

For more on how this will affect students, click here.

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

