Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive making a big impact locally

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Millions of Americans struggle with hunger and food insecurity.
Mail careers across the country are delivering some relief-thanks to your help!
Today was the "Stamp out hunger food drive."
The National Association of Letter Carriers partnered will local foodbanks to keep pantry shelves stocked.
Postal workers collected non-perishable food donations left next to mailboxes and some brought donations directly to the post office.
In Terre Haute the local NALC branch is working with Covenant Cooperative Ministries.
The ministry will take the donations and distribute them to local foodbanks. The president of the NALC branch, Jessica Chambers, says the need for donations continues to grow.
"The last few years with COVID and everything. I just think the need is really important right now" shares Chambers.
Letter carriers have collected more than 1.8 billion pounds of food for Americans since this drive got its start 30 years ago.