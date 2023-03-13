Staff, inmates moved into Vermillion County jail

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County sheriff's office is now inside the new county jail.
Sheriff Mike Holtkamp says it's been a long process to get here.
The process to get the Vermillion County jail up and running has taken 6-7 years.
Holtkamp says what started as an idea, is now a reality.
The sheriff's office spent the last year and a half operating inside a mobile trailer.
Now, the sheriff's office staff has been moved in for about a month.
Just over a week ago, they were able to get inmates moved in.
The new jail is also twice the size of the old jail.
The old jail held 72 beds, where the new jail holds 144.
Holtkamp says this helps Vermillion County avoid overcrowding.
"That gives us so many more options, you know, to not have the inmates packed in on top of each other. We can spread them out when we're not full, and it just makes life on the inmates and the jail staff a lot easier," Holtkamp said.
Holtkamp hopes to hold community tours of the jail something this Spring.