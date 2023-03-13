 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Riverton.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southwestern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to continue on the lower White through Tuesday
and along the Wabash through Thursday.

The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes with river levels along
the White river falling along the full length of the river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Monday /9:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 17.2
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CDT Monday /9:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 19.7
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this afternoon and continue falling to 8.3 feet
Thursday, March 23.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Staff, inmates moved into Vermillion County jail

  • Updated
  • 0
Jail Cells

Vermillion County Jail Tour 6 pm

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County sheriff's office is now inside the new county jail.

Sheriff Mike Holtkamp says it's been a long process to get here.

The process to get the Vermillion County jail up and running has taken 6-7 years.

Holtkamp says what started as an idea, is now a reality.

The sheriff's office spent the last year and a half operating inside a mobile trailer.

Now, the sheriff's office staff has been moved in for about a month.

Just over a week ago, they were able to get inmates moved in.

The new jail is also twice the size of the old jail.

The old jail held 72 beds, where the new jail holds 144.

Holtkamp says this helps Vermillion County avoid overcrowding.

"That gives us so many more options, you know, to not have the inmates packed in on top of each other. We can spread them out when we're not full, and it just makes life on the inmates and the jail staff a lot easier," Holtkamp said.

Vermillion County Jail Complete 5 pm

Holtkamp hopes to hold community tours of the jail something this Spring.

Recommended for you