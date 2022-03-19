St. Patrick's Day festivities continue into the weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The spirit of St. Patrick's Day is alive in the Wabash Valley this weekend.
St. Patrick's School hosted its annual Irish Dash. The race consisted of a family fun run, a 5K walk, and a 5K race. All proceeds raised will help eighth-graders take a trip to Washington D.C.
The fun continued into the afternoon. The postponed St. Patrick's Day Parade happened Saturday.
The parade began at 30th and Ohio Street with the route ending at St. Patrick's. Like any parade, there were dozens of floats and tons of candy.
There was even more fun after the parade. Parade-goers could visit St. Patrick's and taste food from several food trucks.