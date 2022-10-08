St. Patrick Soup Kitchen hosts "Taste and See Event"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The effects of inflation are being felt everywhere. Now, one local soup kitchen is raising money to help keep its shelves stocked.
They say it's been hard keeping up with the demand.
St. Patrick Catholic Church Soup Kitchen hosted its Taste and See Event on Saturday. It was a soup dinner fundraiser for the public to enjoy!
The money goes towards ongoing food costs, and a new washer and dryer!
Laurie Harmon is the director of the soup kitchen. She says they serve over $200 meals a day.
"The people in this community need it. It is just a wonderful service that we are able to provide, but we can't do it without donations. We can't do it without the support of the community," Director of the soup kitchen Laurie Harmon said.
The kitchen serves meals from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
You can also drop food donations off at the church. It's located at 1807 Poplar Street in Terre Haute.