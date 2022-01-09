St. Patrick School of the Terre Haute Deanery going virtual this week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - St. Patrick school of the Terre haute Deanery is moving from in-person to virtual learning this week. This is due to a current staffing shortage.
In an announcement on their Facebook page earlier today, the principal said there are not enough staff or substitutes to safely or effectively continue face to face instruction. Because of this, grades 1 through 8 will be switching to virtual learning for this week.
The school will be open to pick up materials on Monday between 9:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Teachers will also be in touch with students and parents via email by 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.
For Pre-K and Kindergarten students, the principal says they will follow normal protocol arriving and dismissing at their typical times.
The principal says she is hoping to bring face-to-face instruction back as soon as possible.