St. Mary-of-the-Woods College holds spring commencement ceremonies

Students at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College crossed the finish line Saturday.
The college held its annual spring commencement ceremonies.
Both ceremonies were held in the Hamilton Arena.
The college's president, Dottie King, says this is a day she looks forward to every year.
"The different things that I do are really all about students coming to college and achieving success and going on in the world and making a difference," King said. "So today marks the accomplishment of that."
More than 280 students received diplomas at Saturday's two ceremonies.
