Springhill Drive expansion project continues

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A project to expand Springhill Drive to three lanes will continue for a while longer in Vigo County.
The first phase of the project, which is from 7th to 12th street, is almost complete. The second phase, which will be from 12th Street to Erie Canal, should begin next week.
While the project is still running on time, there could be significant delays on the way because Spectrum and Frontier have not yet relocated their utilities.
"Both of those utilities have been on notice to relocated for over a year now. their poles and utilities are still in the way," said Larry Robbins, Vigo County engineer.
Robbins said the second phase may not happen in 2023 if the utilities are not moved in the next few weeks.
If the project continues to be held up, it would push the start of the next phase back to until about April 2024.