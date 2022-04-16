"Spring Kind of Thing" - Craft and Vendor Fair

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - It's called a "Spring Kind of Thing." That's the theme of Saturday's craft and vendor fair in Sullivan, Indiana.
Throughout the day on Saturday, people from across the Wabash Valley came to check out this unique vendor fair.
More than 50 vendors came out to celebrate spring and showcase their work. Items ranged from handmade jewelry and clothes, to trinkets, and included some delicious food too.
One local vendor is now using her journey of opening up a small business to encourage others to do so too.
"I would say go get it," Erin Allen, the owner of Erin's Essential Elements, said. "You can do anything you can put your mind to!"
For more upcoming vendor events like this one, click here for our Community Calendar.