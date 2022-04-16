 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

"Spring Kind of Thing" - Craft and Vendor Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
Craft and Vendor Show

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - It's called a "Spring Kind of Thing." That's the theme of Saturday's craft and vendor fair in Sullivan, Indiana.

Throughout the day on Saturday, people from across the Wabash Valley came to check out this unique vendor fair.

More than 50 vendors came out to celebrate spring and showcase their work. Items ranged from handmade jewelry and clothes, to trinkets, and included some delicious food too.

One local vendor is now using her journey of opening up a small business to encourage others to do so too.

"I would say go get it," Erin Allen, the owner of Erin's Essential Elements, said. "You can do anything you can put your mind to!"

For more upcoming vendor events like this one, click here for our Community Calendar.

