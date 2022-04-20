Spring cleaning in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - As we get deeper into spring, many of you are probably starting your annual spring cleaning. The city of Sullivan is helping its residents. It's hosting a citywide clean-up for the entire month of May.
This is the third year the city has done this month-long clean-up. The Mayor of Sullivan said this is a great opportunity for residents to get rid of unwanted trash.
"Taking time to care is so much more than a hash-tag. So much more than a motto, it truly is caring about your home caring about your community, and that's why we're so successful here in the city of Sullivan cause we have so many folks that are stepping up and doing just that," Mayor Clint Lamb said.
You can get rid of unwanted trash Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. until 3 P.M. The drop-off site is the Sullivan City Garage on Broad Street.
On Thursdays, extended hours will be offered. You can drop off items until 7 P.M. The service is free to Sullivan residents.