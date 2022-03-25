Spring changes coming to Clinton

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The city of Clinton is preparing for some big changes this spring.
First, four fire hydrants will be replaced, and many others will be serviced around the city. This will come with a price tag of $137,000.
The next big project is to prevent flooding at different streets around the city. Three different intersections in the city will see changes to their drainage systems. These changes will cost $168,000.
The final big project happening in the city will be a replacement of the Desoto Street Lift Station. This will cost $203,000. Officials say the current Lift Station is aging quickly, and replacing it needs to happen soon.
“In the long run, I think it’s going to save us a sewer problem in the future. If it breaks down, we would have to do this while the sewer is backing up,” Wastewater Superintendent, Scott Karanovich said.
All of these projects are expected to begin in April.