Spring changes coming to Clinton

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre
Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and
Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland
flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the
White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White
River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last
as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and
on the East Fork White River until March 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre
Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and
Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland
flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the
White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White
River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last
as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and
on the East Fork White River until March 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre
Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and
Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland
flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the
White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White
River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last
as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and
on the East Fork White River until March 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ was 18.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3
feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Spring changes coming to Clinton

  • Updated
  • 0
Construction

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The city of Clinton is preparing for some big changes this spring.

First, four fire hydrants will be replaced, and many others will be serviced around the city. This will come with a price tag of $137,000.

The next big project is to prevent flooding at different streets around the city. Three different intersections in the city will see changes to their drainage systems. These changes will cost $168,000.

The final big project happening in the city will be a replacement of the Desoto Street Lift Station. This will cost $203,000. Officials say the current Lift Station is aging quickly, and replacing it needs to happen soon.

“In the long run, I think it’s going to save us a sewer problem in the future. If it breaks down, we would have to do this while the sewer is backing up,” Wastewater Superintendent, Scott Karanovich said.

All of these projects are expected to begin in April.

Recommended for you