Sport your Sycamore pride with these shirts and drinks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can support the Sycamores by celebrating the team's past success and raising a glass to toast future wins.
You can find regional champions t-shirts through Indiana State University's official online store.
That's where you can also buy shirts celebrating the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and regular season play.
Terre Haute Brewing Company is also still offering its Sycamore Brew.
It's the company's "Crossroads Cream Ale" featuring the ISU logo.
You can find it at the brewing company and most Big Red Liquors locations.