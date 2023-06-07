 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Wednesday...June 7th and Thursday... June 8th for all central
Indiana counties...

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Sport your Sycamore pride with these shirts and drinks

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can support the Sycamores by celebrating the team's past success and raising a glass to toast future wins.

You can find regional champions t-shirts through Indiana State University's official online store.

That's where you can also buy shirts celebrating the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and regular season play.

Terre Haute Brewing Company is also still offering its Sycamore Brew.

It's the company's "Crossroads Cream Ale" featuring the ISU logo.

You can find it at the brewing company and most Big Red Liquors locations.

Recommended for you