Sport of 'futsal' gaining popularity in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Young athletes were having a ball this weekend -- all thanks to a fast-paced indoor version of soccer known as futsal!
The Vigo County Youth Soccer Association hosted a futsal tournament this weekend! It took place at Chances and Services for Youth in Terre Haute.
Futsal is played with fewer players. It's played on a basketball court, rather than a field.
Organizers say they are trying to reach as many kids as they can.
"We think that sport and soccer in our scenario...is just a good way for a kid to learn life lessons -- how to work as a team, how to win, how to lose," Academy Director Kevin Millington said.
The hope is to grow the game of futsal within the school system.
We've linked you to more information here.