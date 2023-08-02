Sponsorships, teams needed for annual chili cook-off

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Breakfast Optimist Club of Terre Haute is gearing up for its 3rd annual Chili Cook-off.
It's one of the group's main fundraisers and the public can support it in one of two ways.
The organizers are looking for sponsorships and teams to sign up to participate.
The event is Sept. 30 at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds. The deadline to sign up to participate in Sept. 23.
Call Mike Lundburg at 812-841-1985 to find out how to sign up as a sponsor or participate in the event.