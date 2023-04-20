Splash pad coming to Forest Park

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Park goers in Brazil will soon have a new attraction to enjoy.
Forest Park will be adding a splash pad. The city recently awarded the $658,000 bid to the Peterson Company.
City of Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham said construction should start soon.
He said it's an addition that just makes sense when it comes to safety and enjoyment.
"It's a system where you don't have to have lifeguards," he said. "You can have an extended season on it due to that fact."
Wyndham said the city hopes to have the splash pad complete in time for summer.