...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Much of central Indiana

* TIMING...Noon until 8 PM EDT on Thursday.

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Splash pad coming to Forest Park

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Park goers in Brazil will soon have a new attraction to enjoy. 

Forest Park will be adding a splash pad. The city recently awarded the $658,000 bid to the Peterson Company. 

City of Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham said construction should start soon. 

He said it's an addition that just makes sense when it comes to safety and enjoyment. 

"It's a system where you don't have to have lifeguards," he said. "You can have an extended season on it due to that fact." 

Wyndham said the city hopes to have the splash pad complete in time for summer. 

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

