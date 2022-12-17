Spencer Officer arrested after special investigation

SPENCER, Ind. (WTHI) - An 18-year veteran of law enforcement was recently arrested and now faces several charges.
Indiana State Police say Sergeant James Bradley Deckard was found removing illegal narcotics and controlled substances from the DEA Drug Take Back Container stored within the Spencer Police Department.
This comes after a special investigation by Sergeant Greg Ashby and Master Trooper Craig Starr.
Bradley now faces charges for official misconduct and theft.
He was booked into the Owen County Jail.
Bradley was an 18-year veteran of law enforcement who was employed by the Spencer Police Department for the last 10 months.