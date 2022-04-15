Spencer man accused of trying to meet teen girl for sex in West Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Spencer, Indiana, man faces eight felony charges after he was accused of soliciting a teen girl for sex.
West Terre Haute Police arrested Steven Giles on Wednesday following a three-month investigation.
Predator Catchers, Incorporated tipped off the police, claiming Giles was talking to one of their decoys online.
Giles allegedly went to Burger King in West Terre Haute, where he thought he was meeting with a 13-year-old girl.
Giles is in the Vigo County Jail on a $35,000 bond.