Speed limits set for Old Wheatland Road

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll want to pay close attention the next time you travel on Old Wheatland Road in Knox County.
On Tuesday, Knox County Commissions approved placing a new speed limit on two different sections of roadway.
Commissioners have received several complaints over the last year about people speeding.
From Hillcrest Road to McClure Road, the speed limit is now 30 miles per hour.
The speed limit will then increase to 40 miles per hour from McClure Road to State Road 550.
The new speed limits will go into effect immediately and signs will be be posted throughout the area by the end of this week.
You can report speed issues and other road issues to the Knox County Highway Department by clicking here.